2 still missing in Colorado fire; cause under investigation

By THOMAS PEIPERT

Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (AP) — Colorado search teams are looking for two missing people in the smoldering debris from a massive wildfire while people who escaped the flames are sorting through what didn’t burn. Investigators are still trying to pinpoint what caused flames to tear through at least 9.4 square miles. The blaze torched 1,000 homes and other buildings in suburbs between Denver and Boulder. The inferno broke out Thursday, unusually late in the year after an extremely dry fall and amid a winter with hardly any. Experts say those conditions and high winds helped the fire spread. Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle declined comment on whether he thought the fire was arson.