After big 2021, Wall Street starts new year on strong note

The Associated Press

Stocks are getting the new year off to a solid start, posting solid gains on the first day of trading after closing out 2021 with big gains for the third year in a row. The S&P 500 rose 0.5% in early trading Monday. It rose 26.9% last year. Technology companies and banks were among the biggest winners in the early going, and electric car maker Tesla rose 10% after reporting strong delivery numbers for 2021. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.59%. The big event on the economic calendar this week is the government’s jobs report on Friday.