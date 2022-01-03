Biden: More competition in meat industry can ease food costs

By JOSH BOAK and DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Higher-than-expected inflation has thwarted President Joe Biden’s agenda and hurt his public approval rating. It’s become fodder for Republican attacks and has led a Democrat senator to cite higher prices as a reason to sideline Biden’s tax, social and economic programs. With that in mind, Biden met virtually with independent farmers and ranchers on Monday to discuss initiatives to reduce food prices by increasing competition within the meat industry. And Biden said at the meeting: “Capitalism without competition isn’t capitalism — it’s exploitation.” But an executive at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce says the coronavirus and higher costs for energy and labor are driving meat prices higher, not the corporate structure of the industry.