Starbucks says employees must get vaccine or test weekly

By DEE-ANN DURBIN

AP Business Writer

Starbucks says its U.S. workers must be fully vaccinated by Feb. 9 or face a weekly COVID testing requirement. The Seattle-based coffee giant said Monday it was acting in response to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which issued a vaccine-or-test requirement for companies with more than 100 employees in November. That requirement was upheld by the U.S. Court of Appeals last month. Starbucks is requiring its 228,000 U.S. employees to disclose their vaccination status by Jan. 10. Those who opt for testing will have to pay for the cost of testing themselves.