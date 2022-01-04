California adopts water restrictions as drought drags on

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Californians won’t be able to water their lawns for 48 hours after rainstorms or let their sprinkles run onto the sidewalk under new mandatory water restrictions. The rules adopted Tuesday by the State Water Resources Control Board are designed to spur conservation. Those who don’t comply could face a $500 fine, though regulators stressed that’s not the intention. Enforcement will be left to local officials. The rules come as the state falls short of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s goal for a 15% decrease in water use. They follow an extremely wet December that’s good news for the state’s ongoing drought. But water officials say there’s no guarantee the heavy precipitation will continue through the winter.