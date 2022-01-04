Ford jacks up production of electric F-150, cites big demand

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Ford says it will nearly double the annual production of its electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck based on a high number of advance reservations. The company says that it will be able to build at a rate of 150,000 pickups per year at its electric vehicle factory in Dearborn, Michigan, by the middle of next year. Previously Ford expected to build 80,000 per year at the new factory, which likely will have to be expanded to handle the increased output. The company says nearly 200,000 people have put down $100 refundable deposits on the trucks. It’s now sending out emails asking customers to convert their reservations to actual orders by picking a dealer and agreeing on a price.