Stocks mixed on Wall Street amid pullback in tech companies

By DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA

AP Business Writers

Major U.S. stock indexes are mixed Tuesday afternoon, as a slide in technology companies keeps gains by banks and other sectors in check. The S&P 500 was up less than 0.1% in choppy trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 1.3%. Bond yields continued to climb. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.66% from 1.63% a day earlier. The price of U.S. crude oil rose 1.2%, giving a boost to energy stocks. Exxon Mobil rose 3.6%. Investors received a mixed batch of economic data on the manufacturing sector and the labor market.