Stocks rise on Wall Street, but tech drop tempers gains

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks edged higher in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as traders gear up for economic reports and company earnings to resume after the year-end holidays. The S&P 500 rose 0.3%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8%. The Nasdaq fell 0.7% on weakness in some big technology companies. Bond yields continued to climb. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.67% from 1.63% a day earlier. U.S. crude oil prices rose. Banks and energy companies made solid gains. Health care and technology companies fell.