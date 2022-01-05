Bulgaria’s foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s foreign minister has tested positive for the coronavirus as the European Union member country experiences a nationwide resurgence of infections. The foreign ministry’s press office said Wednesday that Teodora Genchovska tested positive from a PCR test for COVID-19 and will remain under medical supervision. The 50-year-old Genchovska is fully vaccinated. The Balkan country of 7 million people has reported a total of 757,710 cases and there have been 31,237 fatalities since the pandemic was declared in March 2020. Health authorities identified the first cases of the highly transmissible omicron variant in Bulgaria on Sunday.