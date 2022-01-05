New GM electric truck faces competition and skeptical buyers

By TOM KRISHER

AP Auto Writer

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Even though the consumer appetite for electric pickup trucks is a bit murky, the competition for buyers just got a whole lot tougher. General Motors officially unveiled the Chevrolet Silverado EV Wednesday with a virtual press conference at the CES gadget show. Work truck versions go on sale in the spring of next year, and by then they’ll face competition from Ford’s electric F-150, startup Rivian’s R1T, and possibly Tesla’s Cybertruck. Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, has promised an all-electric Ram pickup. Industry analysts say the intense competition in the electric pickup market means that battery-powered vehicles are moving into the mainstream after years of confinement to luxury or smaller vehicles.