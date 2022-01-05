Russian national named in $82M hacking scheme denied bail

By MARK PRATT

Associated Press

A Russian millionaire who U.S. authorities allege participated in a scheme to steal information on computer networks and use it to trade shares of companies, bringing in tens of millions of dollars illegally, has been denied bail. A federal judge ordered 41-year-old Vladislav Klyushin detained Wednesday given that he is a flight risk. Klyushin pleaded not guilty to four charges. U.S. authorities say Klyushin, who works for an information technology company with ties to the Russian government, is one of five Russian nationals who played a role in the scheme that netted $82 million. The others remain at large.