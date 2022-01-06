QVC files notice of nearly 2,000 layoffs after facility fire

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A filing with state officials says the company that runs QVC is shutting down a North Carolina distribution center heavily damaged by a fire, putting nearly 2,000 people out of work. News outlets report that on Dec. 29, Qurate Retail Group filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining and Notification notice with the North Carolina Department of Commerce announcing its plans. The company wrote that “it will be closing and ceasing all operations” at its distribution center, according to a copy of the notice obtained by WRAL-TV. The company writes in the notice that it will terminate all employees at the site, which employed 1,953 as of Dec. 29.