Czech Republic to end coal use by 2033, boost nuclear power

PRAGUE (AP) — The new Czech government says it aims to phase out coal in energy production by 2033 while increasing the country’s reliance on nuclear and renewable sources. Coal-fired power plants currently generate almost 50% of total Czech electricity output. The previous government, headed by populist billionaire Andrej Babis, hadn’t approved any target for stopping coal use but its advisory body had recommended 2038, a plan that environmental groups said wasn’t ambitious enough. Environmental activists said Friday that 2033 is still an unjustifiably late date. The European Union member plans to become more reliant on nuclear power, which neighboring Germany has decided to phase out by the end of 2022.