Stocks end lower after mixed jobs data as tech sinks again

By STAN CHOE, DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA

AP Business Writers

Stocks ended lower on Wall Street Friday and Treasury yields rose as investors anticipated the Federal Reserve will stay on course to raise interest rates as soon as March. The S&P 500 fell 0.4%, and the yield on the 10-year Treasury hit its highest level since COVID-19 began pummeling markets at the start of 2020. Another slump in tech stocks pulled the Nasdaq down 1%. If the Fed does raise rates, it could help corral the high inflation sweeping the world. But it would also mark an end to the conditions that have put financial markets in “easy mode” for many investors.