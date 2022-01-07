Supreme Court skeptical of Biden’s workplace vaccine rule

By MARK SHERMAN and JESSICA GRESKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court’s conservative majority appears skeptical of the Biden administration’s authority to impose a vaccine-or-testing requirement on the nation’s large employers. In arguments Friday, the court’s six conservative justices appeared to view the administration’s requirement for businesses with at least 100 employees as overstepping government authority. This, although seven of the nine justices heard arguments wearing masks for the first time, and one participated only by phone. The court also was hearing arguments on a vaccine mandate for most health care workers. Legal challenges to the policies from Republican-led states and business groups probably will determine the fate of vaccine requirements affecting more than 80 million people.