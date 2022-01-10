Global stocks mixed after Wall St falls on rate hike worries

By JOE McDONALD

AP Business Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Global stocks are mixed after Wall Street fell on worries the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates as soon as March. Frankfurt and Shanghai advanced. Seoul declined while London was little-changed. Wall Street futures were higher and oil prices rose. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday. Investors were rattled last week after notes from the latest Fed meeting showed officials thought the U.S. job market is healthy enough to no longer need ultra-low interest rates and other stimulus. That was reinforced by U.S. employment numbers that showed stronger-than-expected wages, though with only about half as much hiring as forecast.