Stocks shake off an early loss, end higher as tech rebounds

By DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA

AP Business Writers

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Tuesday as technology companies rebounded after an early loss. The S&P 500 rose 0.9%. The index is coming off five straight losses and hadn’t closed higher since the very first trading day of the year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5% and the Nasdaq rose 1.4%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.74%. Bond yields have risen sharply since the beginning of the year. Investors are anticipating that interest rates will rise in the coming months as the Federal Reserve shifts from stimulating the economy to fighting inflation.