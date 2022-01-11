US stocks shed early loss, rise as tech stocks gain ground

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

Stocks shed an early loss and rose in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday as technology stocks reversed course and turned higher. The S&P 500 rose 0.4%. The index is coming off five straight losses and hasn’t had a winning day since the very first trading day of the year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose less than 0.1% and the Nasdaq rose 1.2%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was relatively stable. Bond yields have risen sharply since the beginning of the year. Retailers also gained ground, while utilities and other stocks that are considered less risky fell.