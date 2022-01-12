NATO, Russia eye more high-level talks despite tensions

By LORNE COOK

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says the military organization and Russia have agreed to try to schedule more meetings despite tensions over Moscow’s military buildup near Ukraine. Stoltenberg said Wednesday that both parties had “expressed the need to dialogue and explore a schedule of future meetings.” But Stoltenberg said that talks about Ukraine would not be easy. He told reporters that “there are significant differences between NATO allies and Russia on this issue.” Stoltenberg underlined that Ukraine has the right to decide its future security arrangements on its own, and that NATO would continue to leave its door open to new members.