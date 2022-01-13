Asian shares skid, tracking Wall Street retreat

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares are lower after a retreat on Wall Street that left the Nasdaq composite down 2.5%. Tokyo fell nearly 2% and Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul were also lower. China reported its global trade surplus surged nearly 30% in 2021 to $676.4 billion. On Thursday, the S&P 500 fell 1.4%. Microsoft, Nvidia and other big tech companies had some of the biggest losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gave back 0.5%, though industrial stocks did relatively well. Delta Air Lines jumped after reporting surprisingly good results. Financial stocks were mixed ahead of quarterly report cards Friday from several major banks, including JPMorgan Chase.