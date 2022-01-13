Atlanta opening new police precinct amid secession push

By SUDHIN THANAWALA

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta’s recently elected mayor has unveiled a new police precinct in the city’s large Buckhead district as he tries to head off an effort to make it a separate city. Mayor Andre Dickens said Thursday the precinct is expected to have at least 12 officers. It should be up and running this summer. Buckhead has experienced a crime surge that has spurred a movement to have the district secede from Atlanta. A leader of that effort, Bill White, says the precinct is too little, too late. Dickens says Buckhead needs far more police officers along with better garbage service and lower taxes.