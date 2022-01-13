Costa Concordia is gone, but horror lingers 10 years later

By TRISHA THOMAS and NICOLE WINFIELD

Associated Press

GIGLIO, Italy (AP) — Italy has paid tribute to the 32 victims of the Costa Concordia shipwreck on the 10th anniversary of the disaster. A daylong commemoration on the Tuscan island of Giglio is recalling the horror of the night the ship slammed into a reef and then capsized offshore.Some of the 4,200 people who survived returned to Giglio to take part in the solemn anniversary events. They began with a Mass and were ending with a candlelit vigil marking the exact moment, 9:45 p.m., that the Concordia hit rocks that sliced a 70-meter (230-foot) gash in its hull.The Concordia’s captain, Francesco Schettino, is serving a 16-year prison sentence for having ordered the crew to take the ship off course to come closer to Giglio in a stunt.