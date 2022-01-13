New year, same feud: UK-EU resume talks on Brexit trade spat

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Top negotiators from Britain and the European Union are meeting in hopes of resolving their a thorny dispute over Northern Ireland trade. U.K. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic are holding talks at Chevening House, the foreign secretary’s official country retreat. Sefcovic said he wanted “stability” and “predictability” for Northern Ireland, while Truss urged the EU to show a “pragmatic approach” to resolving the problems. Truss said the two sides should rebuild their relationship, but there was no sign of a breakthrough in the bitter dispute over trade rules for Northern Ireland, the only part of the U.K. that shares a border with an EU member.