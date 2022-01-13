Stocks wobble as investors monitor inflation, earnings

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks wobbled between small gains and losses in morning trading Thursday on Wall Street as investors gauged the latest data on inflation and company earnings. The S&P 500 fell 0.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% and the Nasdaq fell 0.3%. Industrial companies made solid gains and Delta Air Lines jumped after reporting surprisingly good fourth-quarter financial results. Banks also gained ground. Major banks, including Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo will report their latest financial results on Friday. Health care stocks were the biggest weight on the broader market. Bond yields remained stable.