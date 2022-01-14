Ukraine hacks add to worries of cyber conflict with Russia

By YURAS KARMANAU, FRANK BAJAK, ERIC TUCKER and DASHA LITVINOVA

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Hackers have temporarily shut down dozens of Ukrainian government websites, causing no major damage but adding to simmering tensions while Russia amasses troops on the Ukrainian border. Separately, in a rare gesture to the U.S. at a time of chilly relations, Russia says it has arrested members of a major ransomware gang that targeted U.S. entities. The events, though seemingly unrelated, come during a frenetic period of activity as the U.S. publicly accuses Moscow of preparing a further invasion of Ukraine and of creating a pretext to do so. They underscore how cybersecurity remains a pivotal concern.