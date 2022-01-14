With its agenda stuck, WH puts focus back on infrastructure

By JOSH BOAK

Associated Press

President Joe Biden is trying to put behind recent setbacks on voting rights and his economic agenda by outlining the progress made in implementing the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package. Biden says, “When we invest in infrastructure, we’re really investing in opportunity. These are investments that will build a better America. It sounds like hyperbole, but it’s real.” The infrastructure package became law 60 days ago in November and programs are being set up to start getting money to projects. The Transportation Department is launching a $27 billion program to repair and upgrade roughly 15,000 bridges.