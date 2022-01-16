Austria tweaks vaccine mandate plan, to come in next month

By GEIR MOULSON

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — The Austrian government has presented revised plans for its proposed COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Officials say it will now apply to all residents age 18 and over. Originally it was 14 and over. Officials said Sunday that a phased introduction will give people plenty of opportunity to comply. The government announced nearly two months ago that it would implement a general vaccine mandate early this year to become the first European country to do so. A first draft in early December called for the measure to be introduced in February and foreseeing fines of up to 3,600 euros ($4,100) for people who flout it. The government aims to have parliament approve the plan on Thursday.