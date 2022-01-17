China’s Xi rejects ‘Cold War mentality,’ pushes cooperation

By JAMEY KEATEN

Associated Press

GENEVA (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping is calling for greater world cooperation against COVID-19 and pledged his country would send an additional 1 billion doses of vaccine to other countries. In a speech Monday a virtual gathering hosted by the World Economic Forum, he also urged other powers to discard a “Cold-War mentality” at a time of rising geopolitical tensions — a not-so-veiled swipe at the United States. The Chinese leader touted his country’s efforts to share vaccines, fight climate change and promote development at home and abroad. He says China “stands ready to work with” other governments on climate but announced no new initiatives and offered no resources.