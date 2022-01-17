Credit Suisse chairman resigns after internal investigation

GENEVA (AP) — Credit Suisse says its chairman has resigned following an internal investigation that reportedly turned up that he had violated quarantine rules intended to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The resignation of Antonio Horta-Osorio, a British-Portuguese national who took the job barely eight months ago, was announced Monday. It’s the latest upheaval at the top-drawer Swiss bank that has faced an array of recent troubles, including bad bets on hedge funds and an internal spying scandal. Axel Lehmann will take over the post. Lehmann is a Swiss national and former executive at rival bank UBS who joined the Credit Suisse board in October.