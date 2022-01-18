Czech, Polish ministers hope to resolve lignite mine dispute

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The environment ministers of Poland and the Czech Republic are meeting for another round of talks in hopes of ending a stalemate over a Polish lignite mine. The Czech government says is harmful to its citizens who live near the border between the two countries. The two ministers have have suggested an agreement is near. A news conference was planned after their talks in Warsaw on Tuesday. In September, a top European Union court fined Poland 500,000 euros for each day the mine continues to operate. Poland is refusing to pay the fine and says it cannot close the mine, which supplies a power plant that generates over 7% of the nation’s energy.