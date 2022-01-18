Global shares mostly fall as investors mull likely rate hike

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mostly lower while oil prices surged following an attack on an oil facility in the capital of the United Arab Emirates. Stocks in France, Germany and Britain are lower in early trading. Markets finished lower in Hong Kong, Tokyo, Seoul and Sydney. U.S. futures declined as the yield on the 2-year Treasury rose above 1%, adding to expectations the Federal Reserve will soon raise rates to counter inflation. The Bank of Japan wrapped up a two-day policy meeting with no major changes, as anticipated given the fast-rising number of reported new coronavirus cases among Japanese.