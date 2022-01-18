Goldman Sachs Q4 profits fall as compensation costs soar

By KEN SWEET

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Goldman Sachs’ said its fourth-quarter profits fell by 13% from a year earlier, largely due to the bank preparing to pay out hefty pay packages to its well-compensated employees. It’s the latest sign that wages are increasing sharply, particularly on Wall Street. The New York-based investment bank earned $3.94 billion, or $10.81 a share. That’s down from $4.51 billion, or $12.08 a share, in the same period a year earlier. The results missed analysts’ expectations, who were looking for on average a profit of $11.80 a share, according to FactSet.