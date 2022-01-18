Polish chief auditor seeks to question leader over spying

By VANESSA GERA

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s chief auditor says he plans to audit the state’s supervision of the secret services following revelations of illegal surveillance of government critics with powerful spyware. Marian Banas, president of the Supreme Audit Office, an independent institution charged with ensuring public funds are spent properly, spoke Tuesday before a Senate committee investigating the use of Pegasus, spyware produced by Israel’s NSO Group. He said he plans to call Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of the ruling right-wing party and the deputy prime minister for security, as a witness to testify under penalty of perjury. He said he believes Kaczynski “should answer questions about the illegal and mass surveillance” of Polish citizens.