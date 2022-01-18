Report: Mandatory Olympic app has serious security flaws

By ALAN SUDERMAN

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A new report shows that an app that athletes and others attending next month’s Winter Games in Beijing must install has glaring security problems that could expose sensitive data to interception. Citizen Lab, an internet watchdog group, said in a report published Tuesday the MY2022 app has seriously flawed encryption that would make users’ sensitive data – and any other data communicated through it – vulnerable to being hacked. The app allows users to submit required health information on a daily basis and is part of China’s aggressive effort to manage the coronavirus pandemic while hosting the games.