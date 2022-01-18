Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street, led by tech, banks

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks fell broadly in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as investors review the latest batch of corporate earnings and continue monitoring rising inflation and the virus pandemic. The S&P 500 fell 1.3%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.5% and the Nasdaq fell 1.2%. Technology stocks and banks led the market lower. Goldman Sachs fell after the investment bank reported a sharp drop in profits. Crude oil prices rose and lifted energy stocks amid supply concerns following an attack on an oil facility in the capital of the United Arab Emirates. Activision Blizzard soared on news of a blockbuster buyout by Microsoft.