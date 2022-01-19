Biden says Putin will pay ‘dear price’ if he invades Ukraine

By MATTHEW LEE and AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he believes Vladimir Putin doesn’t want full blown war in Ukraine and would pay a “dear price” if he moves forward with a military incursion. Biden, speaking at a news conference to mark his one-year anniversary in office, also said he believes that Russia is preparing to take action on Ukraine, though he doesn’t think Putin has made a final decision. He suggested that he would limit Russia’s access to the international banking system if it did further invade Ukraine. He said: “I’m not so sure that he is certain what is he going to do,” adding, “My guess is he will move in.”