Construction to begin soon on new US offshore wind farm

By JENNIFER McDERMOTT

Associated Press

Developers say construction will soon begin on the second commercial-scale, offshore wind energy project to gain approval in the United States. The Interior Department approved it in November. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management issued its approval letter for the constructions and operations plan Tuesday. That’s a major step in the federal process before construction can start. Danish energy company Orsted is developing the South Fork Wind project with utility Eversource off the coasts of New York and Rhode Island. They expect onshore work to begin by early February and offshore work next year for as many as 12 turbines.