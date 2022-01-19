Major airlines cancel, change flights to US over 5G dispute

By JON GAMBRELL

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Major international airlines have canceled flights heading to the U.S. or changed the planes they’re using. The moves Wednesday represented the latest complication in a dispute over concerns that 5G mobile phone service could interfere with aircraft technology. Some airlines said they were warned that the Boeing 777 was particularly affected. It was not clear how disruptive the cancellations would be. Several airlines said they would try to merely use different planes to maintain their service. The cancellations came a day after AT&T and Verizon said they would postpone new wireless service near some U.S. airports.