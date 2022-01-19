Oil flow resumes at Iraq-Turkey pipeline following blast

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A pipeline that carries oil from Iraq to world markets has resumed operating several hours after an explosion in southeastern Turkey forced it to shut down. No one was hurt in the explosion late Tuesday in Kahramanmaras province. The cause of the blast is under investigation. The pipeline carries oil from the Kirkuk oil fields in northern Iraq to the Turkish port of Ceyhan. A statement from Turkey’s pipeline company said the oil flow resumed on Wednesday after necessary precautions were taken. Kurdish rebels who have led an armed insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984 have in the past bombed pipelines in the region, including the Kirkuk-to-Ceyhan pipeline.