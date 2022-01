MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — UnitedHealth Group posted strong fourth-quarter earnings led by double-digit growth in its Optum division. The largest U.S. health insurer posted fourth quarter net income Wednesday of $4.07 billion, or $4.26. Removing one-time benefits and charges, per-share earnings were $4.48, or 18 cents better than expected on Wall Street. Revenue, at $73.74 billion, also topped expectations.