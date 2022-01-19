Small Vermont community rallies to keep post office outpost

ELMORE, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont community is asking the U.S. Postal Service to renew a contract with a local store to retain an outpost where people can collect their packages and mail. New England Cable News reported Wednesday that the post office at the back of The Elmore Store serves fewer than 1,000 people and could close as early as February. Residents and elected officials rallied in front of the store Tuesday. The store was taken over by new owners at the beginning of January. The Postal Service says in a statement that it was in the process of negotiating a contract with them.