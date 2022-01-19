Stocks edge lower on Wall Street; investors review earnings
By DAMIAN J. TROISE
AP Business Writer
Stocks edged lower in afternoon trading on Wall Street as investors review the latest corporate earnings and prepare for higher interest rates. The S&P 500 fell 0.3%, the Nasdaq fell 0.3% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5%. The major indexes bounced between gains and losses throughout the day, with technology stocks again giving direction to the broader market. UnitedHealth Group, Bank of America and Procter & Gamble all rose after reporting encouraging financial results. Bond yields fell. Communications companies and makers of household goods and consumer products gained ground.