Stocks extend 2022 losses as investors brace for rate hikes

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks closed broadly lower on Wall Street Wednesday and deepened the weekly losses for major indexes following another choppy day of trading. The S&P 500 fell 1%, the Nasdaq fell 1.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1%. The major indexes all set new lows for the year, with technology stocks’ weakness again giving direction to the broader market. UnitedHealth Group, Bank of America and Procter & Gamble all rose after reporting encouraging financial results. Bond yields fell. Small company stocks, a gauge of confidence in economic growth, fell more than the rest of the market.