Stocks rise on Wall Street as investors review earnings

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks rose in morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday and chipped away at some of their losses from a tumble a day earlier. The S&P 500 rose 0.3%, the Nasdaq rose 8% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell slightly. Investors are busy reviewing the latest round of corporate earnings. UnitedHealth Group, Bank of America and Procter & Gamble all rose after reporting encouraging financial results. Bond yields edged lower. Every major index stumbled to its lowest point of the year on Tuesday as investors try to gauge how rising inflation will impact the economy.