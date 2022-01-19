Stocks turn mixed on Wall Street; investors review earnings

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks turned mixed in late morning trading on Wall Street as investors review the latest corporate earnings and prepare for higher interest rates. The S&P 500 fell 0.1%, the Nasdaq fell 0.3% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell slightly. Investors are busy reviewing the latest round of corporate earnings. UnitedHealth Group, Bank of America and Procter & Gamble all rose after reporting encouraging financial results. Bond yields edged lower. Every major index stumbled to its lowest point of the year on Tuesday as investors try to gauge how rising inflation will impact the economy.