Texas sues Google over local radio ads for its smartphones

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas’ attorney general is suing Google, alleging the company asked radio DJs to record personal endorsements for smartphones that they hadn’t used or been provided. Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton says in the lawsuit filed in Montgomery County that Google engaged in false and misleading practices in violation of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices—Consumer Protection Act. A Google spokesman says the attorney general’s allegations “appear to misrepresent what occurred.” The lawsuit says Google hired iHeartMedia in October 2019 to have its radio personalities record the advertisements for the Pixel 4, a Google-brand smartphone.