Wall St recovers some losses day after hitting year’s low

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Stocks are recovering some of their losses Wednesday after hitting a low for the year a day earlier. The S&P 500 is up 0.6% in the first minutes of trading, while the Nasdaq Composite is up 0.8% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 0.3%. Bank of America is among the leading gainers, up 3.7% after saying its profits rose 28% last quarter from a year earlier, well above what Wall Street expected. U.S. Bancorp. plunged over 5% after reporting disappointing fourth-quarter results. Procter & Gamble is rising after it beat analysts expectations with its own quarterly results on Wednesday.