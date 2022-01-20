Emirates to again fly Boeing 777 to US as 5G rollout slowed

By JON GAMBRELL

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Long-haul carrier Emirates says it will resume its Boeing 777 flights to the U.S. after halting its use of the aircraft there over concerns new 5G services in America could interfere with airplane technology that measures altitude. International carriers that rely heavily on the wide-body Boeing 777, and other Boeing aircraft, canceled early flights or switched to different planes Wednesday. That’s after warnings from the Federal Aviation Administration and the Chicago-based plane maker over possible interference with radio altimeters. The FAA gave approval late Wednesday for more types of planes to land in low visibility near 5G signals, including the Boeing 777.