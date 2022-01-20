Rating upgrade clears way for $10B Hudson tunnel project

By DAVID PORTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal regulators have given a key approval to a $10 billion project to build a new train tunnel under the Hudson River between New York and New Jersey. The Federal Transit Administration announced Thursday it had upgraded the project’s rating. That makes it eligible to pursue federal grants. The widely anticipated move came after years of lower ratings by the FTA during the Trump administration. The administration had clashed with the two states over how much money they had committed to pay to build the tunnel. The current 111-year-old tunnel is a regular source of delays due to aging infrastructure.