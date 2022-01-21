Canada, US and allies talk aid for Haiti at meeting

By ROB GILLIES and DÁNICA COTO

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Haiti’s spiraling insecurity and growing concerns about its ability to hold general elections following the killing of President Jovenel Moïse prompted two dozen international senior officials to meet amid a pressing need to take action. Canada hosted the more than three-hour-long meeting Friday with representatives from countries including the U.S., France, Japan and Mexico as well as U.N. officials. It pledged $39 million in aid while other countries promised to improve Haiti’s security situation so it could hold successful elections. They also committed to bolstering the police department as violence spikes and gangs become more powerful